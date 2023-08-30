News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher; small- and mid-caps outperform

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 30, 2023 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, led by information technology (IT) stocks, ahead of the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June quarter.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.10% at 19,365.80 at 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.15% to 65,184.65.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

