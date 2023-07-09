INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher; Reliance leads gains

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, led by heavy weight Reliance Industries, ahead of the corporate earnings for the June quarter.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.17% at 19,364.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.19% to 65,407.52, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.