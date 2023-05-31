INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on strong domestic GDP data

Adds index levels at open

BENGALURU, June 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday as solid domestic growth data boosted sentiment and as broader Asian equities rose over receding bets for a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this month.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.12% at 18,556.35 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESNadvanced 0.09% to 62,676.11.

