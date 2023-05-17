INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on optimism over US debt ceiling talks

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, as sentiment improved on progress in debt ceiling negotiations in the United States, while investors also braced for quarterly earnings from several top corporates.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.48% at 18,271.30 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.53% to 61,895.50.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

