INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on optimism over US debt ceiling talks

May 17, 2023 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, as sentiment improved on progress in debt ceiling negotiations in the United States, while investors also braced for quarterly earnings from several top corporates.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.48% at 18,271.30 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.53% to 61,895.50.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

