News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on improved global rate outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 23, 2023 — 10:51 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedmarginally higher on Friday and are set for a fourth straight weekly gain on expectations that interest rates have peaked in the U.S. and Europe, while foreign buying resurfaced in domestic equities.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.12% to 19,825.25 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.05% at 66,050.22, respectively, as of 9:15 a.m IST. The Nifty 50 has risen about 0.40% so far this week.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.