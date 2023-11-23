INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on improved global rate outlook

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedmarginally higher on Friday and are set for a fourth straight weekly gain on expectations that interest rates have peaked in the U.S. and Europe, while foreign buying resurfaced in domestic equities.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.12% to 19,825.25 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.05% at 66,050.22, respectively, as of 9:15 a.m IST. The Nifty 50 has risen about 0.40% so far this week.

