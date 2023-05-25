INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on improved global cues

Adds openings levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday on improved global cues, after witnessing high volatility in the previous session in which the benchmarks reversed losses in the final hour of the May series expiry day.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.26% at 18,366.60 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.19% to 61,984.50.

($1 = 82.7176 Indian Rupees)

