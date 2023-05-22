INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on improved global cues

Adds opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, following the rise in the previous session, as global cues improved on progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.32% at 18,373 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.25% to 62,118.03.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

