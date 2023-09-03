INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on hopes of US rate pause

Updated at 9:17 a.m IST

BENGALURU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, after U.S. jobs data raised hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause later this month and strong domestic macroeconomic data.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.34% at 19,504.60 at 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.30% to 65,573.50.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

