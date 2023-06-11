INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on hopes of Fed rate pause

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday as rising bets of a rate pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve aided sentiment, ahead of domestic retail inflation data later in the day.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.18% at 18,597.08 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.19% to 62,741.42.

($1 = 82.4901 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 9769003463))

