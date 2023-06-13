INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on Fed rate pause optimism

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, with benchmarks inching closer to all-time highs on rising odds of an interest rate pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve after inflation eased to a more than two-year low in May.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.11% at 18,738.85 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.07% to 63,180.33.

($1 = 82.2860 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.