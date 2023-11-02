INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on Fed rate pause, earnings boost

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, led by auto stocks on strong earnings from Tata Motors and information technology (IT) on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not hike rates again in this cycle.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.56% at 19,241.70 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.60% to 64,444.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

