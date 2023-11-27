INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on falling US Treasury yields, stable oil prices

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday on falling U.S. Treasury yields, spurred by renewed hopes for an end to the rate hike cycle and as oil prices hovered around $80 per barrel ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.18% to 19,832.95 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.08% at 66,023, respectively, as of 9:15 a.m IST.

