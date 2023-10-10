INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on easing US rate worries, oil prices

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking global markets, on easing U.S. rate concerns following further dovish comments by key Federal Reserve officials and stability in oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.41% at 19,769.90 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.44% to 66,369.10.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

