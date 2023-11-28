INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on easing US rate outlook

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a rise in Asian and U.S. peers after dovish commentary from a Federal Reserve official elevated bets of rate cuts by as early as March 2024.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.39% to 19,966.60 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.34% at 66,398.55, respectively, as of 9:15 a.m IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema)

