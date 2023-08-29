INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on easing US rate concerns

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian and U.S. peers on easing interest rate concerns after data signaled a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.40% at 19,419.25 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.41% to 65,336.02.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

