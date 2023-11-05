INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on easing interest rate outlooks

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers as markets priced in earlier interest rate cuts in the United States and Europe.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.52% at 19,330.10 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.51% to 64,686.95.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.