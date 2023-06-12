INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on easing domestic inflation, Fed pause hopes

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday on improved sentiment after data showed domestic retail inflation cooled to a more than two-year low in May, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.34% at 18,665.60 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.33% to 62,934.33.

($1 = 82.3853 Indian Rupees)

