INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher led by IT stocks, Bajaj Auto

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex opened higher on Tuesday, led by a jump in Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS after it approved a share buyback, while information technology stocks rebounded after a drop in the previous session.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.69% to 21,662.15 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.65% to 71,809.82, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.