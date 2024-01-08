News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher led by IT stocks, Bajaj Auto

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 08, 2024 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex opened higher on Tuesday, led by a jump in Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS after it approved a share buyback, while information technology stocks rebounded after a drop in the previous session.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.69% to 21,662.15 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.65% to 71,809.82, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.