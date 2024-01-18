INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher led by financials, IT

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday after a three-day losing streak, led by a rebound in financials and information technology, and tracking Asian peers.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.70% to 21,610.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.79% to 71,767.14%, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

