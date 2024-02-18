INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher led by financials, energy stocks

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, led by financials and energy stocks, while Asian peers remained subdued after fresh U.S. data dampened expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate cut.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.28% to 22,103.45 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.28% to 72,627.60.

