INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher, led by energy stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 26, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters

Updates at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks on a fall in crude oil prices, while IT stocks rebounded from a recent drop, triggered by worries of weakness in client spending and demand in the U.S.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.34% to 22,078.95, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.28% to 72,672.20, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

