INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher led by auto, energy stocks

BENGALURU, March 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, led by a rebound in auto and energy stocks, and tracking Asian peers ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision and commentary.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index gained 0.27% to 21,872.70, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.28% to 72,207, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

