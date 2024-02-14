INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher; IT stocks rebound

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, led by a rebound in information technology stocks after a drop in the previous session and supported by a sustained rally in state-owned banks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.30% at 21,906.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.33% at 72,061.47, as of 9:15 a.m IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.