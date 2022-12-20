INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher; IT, PSU banks advance

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a modest reversal in Wall Street, which snapped a four-session losing streak overnight, while fears of a recession linger.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.38% at 18,456.90, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN opened 0.39% higher at 61,944.25.

All the sectoral indices advanced, with information technology .NIFTYIT and PSU bank .NIFTYPSU gaining over 1%.

Forty-five of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced, with HCL Technologies HCLT.NS, Hindalco Industries HALC.NS, HDFC Life HDFL.NS, Tech Mahindra TEML.NS, and UPL UPLL.NS rising 1%.

The focus is now on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting, due to be released later in the day, as investors seek to understand its outlook on inflation trajectory and growth revival.

The central bank, in its monthly bulletin on Tuesday, said inflation "may be slightly down, but it is certainly not out," but sounded optimistic about the near-term economic growth outlook.

Among individual stocks, Shyam Metalics SHYE.NS gained 8% after concluding the acquisition of Mittal Corp. The company also announced plans to raise capex spending to 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) in the next five years.

On the flip side, City Union Bank CTBK.NS lost 8% after RBI discovered a divergence in additional gross NPA for FY2022, amounting to 2.59 billion rupees.

Wall Street equities snapped a four-day sell-off and logged gains on Tuesday ahead of key macroeconomic data due later this week. MKTS/GLOB

Asian markets recovered after Tuesday's slide triggered by Japan's surprise policy review. The MSCI Asia ex Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.40%.

($1 = 82.6950 Indian rupees)

