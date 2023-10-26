INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher as US treasury yields ease

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips opened higher on Friday after logging losses over the last six sessions as U.S. treasury yields retreated following weaker-than-expected inflation data, easing some of the rate worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.50% at 18,951.15 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.51% to 63,464.15.

($1 = 83.2240 Indian rupees)

