INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher as U.S. yields, oil prices ease

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday as the relentless surge in U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices eased, although the continuous selling by foreign investors keptthe gains in check.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.45% at 19,525.55, as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.46% to 65,538.70. ($1 = 83.2340 Indian rupees)

