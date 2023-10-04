News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher as U.S. yields, oil prices ease

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

October 04, 2023 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday as the relentless surge in U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices eased, although the continuous selling by foreign investors keptthe gains in check.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.45% at 19,525.55, as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.46% to 65,538.70. ($1 = 83.2340 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.