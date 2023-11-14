News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher as soft US inflation data sparks global rally

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 14, 2023 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a jump in global stocks, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data fuelled hopes of an end to the rate-hiking cycle in the world's largest economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.77% at 19,592.65 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.78% to 65,440.93.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.