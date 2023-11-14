INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher as soft US inflation data sparks global rally

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a jump in global stocks, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data fuelled hopes of an end to the rate-hiking cycle in the world's largest economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.77% at 19,592.65 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.78% to 65,440.93.

