INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher as metals gain on strong China data

February 28, 2023 — 11:19 pm EST

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday after eight consecutive sessions of losses, led by metals after strong manufacturing data from China, while a slowdown in domestic economic growth, persistentrate hike concerns capped gains.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.61% to 17,409.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged 0.61% higher to 59,318.01 as of 9:47 a.m. IST.

The benchmark Nifty had fallen in the past eight sessions, losing over 4% in the period.

The rise in domestic equities is in step with the uptick in Asian peers following stronger-than-expected manufacturing data from the world's second-largest economy, China, where factory activity surged on reopening.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose nearly 1.5%. MKTS/GLOB

Metals .NIFTYMET climbed over 2.5%, with 14 of the 15 constituents logging gains.

Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, Hindalco HALC.NS and Tata Steel TISC.NS were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Capping the gains in domestic equities is a slowdown in India's economic growth in the December quarter, concerns over prolonged high interest rates in the United States and sustained foreign selling of domestic equities.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have soldnet of 341.46 billion rupees of Indian equities thus far in the year.

($1 = 82.6680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
More articles by this source ->

