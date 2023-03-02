US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher as Adani stocks advance

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

March 02, 2023 — 11:16 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday after U.S. investment firm GQG Partners' almost-$2 billion investment in Adani stocks helped lift sentiment and turned foreign investors into buyers after a six-session hiatus.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.76% to 17,454.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.74% to 59,343.50 as of 9:44 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYIT adding 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Metal index .NIFTMET advanced 2%, aided by a 10% jump in Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS. The flagship Adani firm has over 10% weightage in the metal index.

All the Adani stocks surged after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc GQG.AXbought shares worth $1.87 billion in four of the group companies, the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout.

Two analysts said the investments will help investor sentiment in the Adani Group in the short term.

Broader Asian markets were also up on Friday, following a higher overnight close in Wall Street equities after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favoured a "slow and steady" quarter-point U.S. rate hike in the upcoming policy meeting.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS added 0.65%. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought a net 127.71 billion rupees worth of Indian equities on Thursday, aided by investment in Adani group companies.

Among individual stocks, MOIL MOIL.NS rose over 2% after reporting a 10% jump in the production of manganese ore in February.

($1 = 82.4900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Eileen Soreng)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.