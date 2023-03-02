INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher as Adani stocks advance

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday after U.S. investment firm GQG Partners' almost-$2 billion investment in Adani stocks helped lift sentiment and turned foreign investors into buyers after a six-session hiatus.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.76% to 17,454.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.74% to 59,343.50 as of 9:44 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYIT adding 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Metal index .NIFTMET advanced 2%, aided by a 10% jump in Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS. The flagship Adani firm has over 10% weightage in the metal index.

All the Adani stocks surged after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc GQG.AXbought shares worth $1.87 billion in four of the group companies, the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout.

Two analysts said the investments will help investor sentiment in the Adani Group in the short term.

Broader Asian markets were also up on Friday, following a higher overnight close in Wall Street equities after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favoured a "slow and steady" quarter-point U.S. rate hike in the upcoming policy meeting.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS added 0.65%. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought a net 127.71 billion rupees worth of Indian equities on Thursday, aided by investment in Adani group companies.

Among individual stocks, MOIL MOIL.NS rose over 2% after reporting a 10% jump in the production of manganese ore in February.

($1 = 82.4900 Indian rupees)

