INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher amid earnings rush

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

May 09, 2023 — 12:06 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after financials sparked a sharp rise in the previous session amid a rush of corporate earnings heading into key macroeconomic data.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.17% at 18,296.10 as of 9:32 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.18%.

Ten of the the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN adding 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints KANE.NS jumped over 8% after reporting a rise in March quarter profit.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd MGAS.NS added over 6% after posting an upbeat profit after tax in the March quarter.

Indian shares logged their best session in a little over a month on Monday. The benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI has risen 5.21% so far this year.

"The recent rally has been triggered by a reasonably stable results season, barring a few sectors like information technology and consumer durables as well as the return of foreign investors," said George Thomas, fund manager for equity at Quantum Asset Management Company.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

