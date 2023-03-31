INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher aided by financials, IT

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, March 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares were off to a positive start on Friday, aided by high weightage information technology (IT) and financials stocks, as analysts find valuations attractive after a recent correction, ahead of key economic data to gauge the path for future rate hikes.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 1.10% at 17,268.50, as of 9:52 a.m. IST. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 1.18% to 58,640.64.

All 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. The heavyweight financials index .NIFTYFIN rose 1.2%, while IT .NIFTYIT jumped 1.5%.

Forty of the Nifty 50 constituents logged gains. The Nifty is on course to extend losses for the fourth month, its longest losing streak since 2001.

The recent correction has rendered valuations attractive, according to analysts. Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded India to "equal weight" from "under weight", citing economic resilience and valuation premiums.

Data on personal consumption expenditures (PCE) in the U.S., the Fed's preferred indicator of inflation, is also due later in the day.

Asian equities indexes advanced, on strong economic data from China. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Bharat Electronics BAJE.NS surged over 7% after the company bagged multiple orders from the Ministry of Defence.

JSW Energy JSWE.NS shares rose over 3% after the company acquired renewable energy portfolio of Mytrah Energy.

On the flip side, shares of Lupin LUPN.NS fell more than 2% after the U.S. FDA issued a Form 483 with 10 observations for the company's Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility.

($1 = 82.0670 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sonia Cheema)

