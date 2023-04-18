INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher aided by autos, financials

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) - Autos and financials helped Indian shares open higher on Tuesday, after initial numbers raised hopes of a strong quarterly results season, though worries about weak spending by IT company clients capped gains.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.10% to 17,723.50, as of 9:44 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.09% to 59,958.50. Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced.

The Nifty had snapped a nine-day winning streak in the previous session.

Nifty Auto .NIFTYAUTO rose 0.5% while high weightage financials index .NIFTYFIN gained 0.3%

Information technology .NIFTYIT stocks, which led the correction on Monday, were up 0.3%.

Weak earnings from Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, along with commentary about concerns over tech spending in the U.S. and Europe dragged IT stocks to a six-month low on Monday.

Analysts expect benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI index to witness consolidation in the near term.

"Managing risk holds the key," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of technical research at Religare Broking, citing an uptick in volatility during the earnings season.

Asian markets trimmed early losses after China's economy recorded a stronger-than-expected growth in the March quarter. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Angel One ANGO.NS rose over 5% after posting 30% jump in consolidated net profit in March quarter, as orders surged.

Jubilant FoodWorks JUBI.NSjumped on stake dilution in Hashtag Loyalty after Coca-Cola bought 15% stake in Hashtag Loyalty for 1.05 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.9610 Indian rupees)

