INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of RBI rate decision

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking a rise in global equities on easing U.S. yields and cooling crude prices, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision where the bank is expected to stand pat on key rates.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.28% at 19,602.30, as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.30% to 65,836.50.

($1 = 83.2070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

