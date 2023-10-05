News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of RBI rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

October 05, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking a rise in global equities on easing U.S. yields and cooling crude prices, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision where the bank is expected to stand pat on key rates.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.28% at 19,602.30, as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.30% to 65,836.50.

($1 = 83.2070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.