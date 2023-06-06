INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of RBI rate decision

Adds opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking global peers, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision and on hopes of an interest rate pause by other major central banks.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.36% at 18,665.60 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.20% to 62,917.39.

($1 = 82.5316 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

