INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of RBI minutes, central bankers' meet

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Wednesday amid mutedglobal marketmoves, with traders awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting minutes and a key global central bankers' gathering.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.10% at 19,414.20 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.09% to 65,278.01.

