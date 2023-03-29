INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of monthly derivatives expiry

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, March 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, aided by broad-based gains across sectors, while lingering concerns over the ongoing global banking crisis kept the mood cautious.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.33% at 17,008.20 as of 9:42 a.m. IST. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.28% to 57,772.50.

Analysts expect high volatility in Wednesday's session ahead of the March derivatives series monthly expiry.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYIT rising 0.4% each.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI fell on Tuesday, as the sell-off in Adani group stocks soured the mood.

Two of the Adani group stocks in the Nifty 50, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, rose over 1.5% and were among the top gainers.

The group's stocks fellon Tuesday after a report said the conglomerate was seeking to renegotiate terms of outstanding loans worth $4 billion taken to buy ACC and Ambuja Cements. A group spokesperson termed the report "totally false and untrue."

Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS jumped over 1% after global brokerage firm JP Morgan reiterated its "overweight" rating on the stock, citing favourable risk-reward and scope for re-rating in 2023.

($1 = 82.1870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

