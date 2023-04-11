INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of March quarter earnings

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, April 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, aided by lenders on strong quarterly updates, ahead of corporate earnings for the March quarter.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.45% at 17,705.55, as of 9:35 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.44% to 60,107.25.

Barring information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT, all the other 12 major sectoral indexes advanced.

The public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU rose 2.5%, aided by a 4% uptick in shares of state-owned lender Bank of Baroda Ltd BOB.NS, while financials .NIFTYFIN gained 0.7%.

Several global brokerages reiterated "buy" on Bank of Baroda, after the lender saw a 19% YoY rise in total advances for the March quarter.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare SHME.NSsurged over 10% after the pharma firm received U.S. FDA approval for drug to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

The Nifty has risen nearly 4% over the past six sessions. Corporate earnings, scheduled from Tuesday, will be the near-term trigger for markets, according to analysts.

Casino gaming firm Delta Corp Ltd DELT.NS will report its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, followed by top information technology firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS on Wednesday.

J.P. Morgan recently said that TCS and Infosys Ltd INFY.NS have highest exposure to regional banks in the United States that are gripped under financial turmoil.

The two companies, and smaller rival LTIMindtree Ltd LTIM.NS, might need to set aside provisions in the fourth quarter, according to J.P. Morgan.

($1 = 81.9650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.