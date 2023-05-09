News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of key macro data, earnings

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

May 09, 2023 — 11:57 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday amid caution in global markets ahead of key U.S. macroeconomic data and corporate earnings for top domestic firms.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.27% at 18,315.10 as of 9:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.23% to 61,916.50.

