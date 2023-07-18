News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of key earnings

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

July 18, 2023 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, amid improved global cues, with investors awaiting June-quarter earnings of top firms later this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.28% to 19,805.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.29% to 66,997.15, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.0990 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.