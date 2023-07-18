INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of key earnings

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, amid improved global cues, with investors awaiting June-quarter earnings of top firms later this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.28% to 19,805.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.29% to 66,997.15, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.0990 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

