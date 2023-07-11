INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of inflation data, earnings

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, with investors eyeing both domestic and U.S. inflation data for June as the quarterly results season kicks off.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.29% at 19,489.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.25% to 65,793.92, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.3500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.