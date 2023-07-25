INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of Fed decision

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and key corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.29% at 19,737.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.31% to 66,564.35 at 9:15 a.m. IST.

