INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher after two-session drop

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

January 03, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes opened higher on Thursday after easing from near record highs in the past two sessions, while investors continue to fret over the timing of U.S. rate cuts after the Federal Reserve minutes.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.29% to 21,578.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.27% to 71,560.65, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

