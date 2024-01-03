INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher after two-session drop

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes opened higher on Thursday after easing from near record highs in the past two sessions, while investors continue to fret over the timing of U.S. rate cuts after the Federal Reserve minutes.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.29% to 21,578.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.27% to 71,560.65, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.