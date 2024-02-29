News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher after strong domestic growth, in-line US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

February 29, 2024 — 10:45 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and VarunVyas Hebbalalu for Reuters ->

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, led by energy stocks, as faster-than-expected domestic economic growth and in-line U.S. inflation data boosted sentiment.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.30% at 22,048.30, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.15% to 72,606.31, as of 09:15 a.m. IST.

