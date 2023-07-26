INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher after Fed rate hike as expected

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, led by pharma stocks on strong quarterly results from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla, after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points as expected.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.30% at 19,836.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.26% to 66,882.35 at 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.