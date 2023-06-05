News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat on rising odds of Fed, RBI rate pause

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

June 05, 2023 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed at the open on Tuesday, after logging gains in the previous two sessions, amid rising hopes of a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.04% at 18,600.80 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.08% to 62,738.35.

