INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat on profit-taking at near record high levels

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 12, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Wednesday, with the benchmarks witnessing profit-taking at near record high levels after positive macroeconomic data.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.02% at 19,989.50 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.05% to 67,188.64.

