INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat; financials fall on Axis Bank's Q4 miss

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

April 28, 2023 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares were flat on Friday morningas beaten-down information technology stocks rose, but a slide in heavyweight financials after Axis Bank's results offset those gains.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.02% to 17,911.50 as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.08%.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with information technology stocks .NIFTYIT and public sector banks .NIFTYPSU rising over 1%.

However, financials .NIFTYFIN fell over 0.5%, dragged by Axis Bank LtdAXBK.NS. The private lender lost over 2% after reporting a wider-than-expected one-time loss in fourth quarter, mainly on expenses from $1.41 billion Citi deal.

Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS rose over 3% and led gains in the IT index after approving buyback worth 120 billion Rupees. The IT firm posted marginal slide in net profit in March quarter.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI has risen over 3% in April so far, on course for most monthly gains since November 2022.

The financials index .NIFTYFIN has risen nearly 6% this month, on strong earnings and healthy profitability metrics, while the IT index .NIFTYIT has lost 5% since April 12, when Tata Consultancy Services reported its quarterly numbers.

Among individual stocks, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd GLEM.NS surged over 9% after reporting 48% year-on-year rise in net profit in the March quarter. The stock also hit a new 52-week high.

($1 = 81.6950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

