INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat; earnings awaited

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares barely inched up on Tuesday, after a positive start to the week ahead of major quarterly earnings.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.04% at 19,759.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.07% to 66,571.58 at 9:16 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.