INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat, Bajaj Finance slips on earnings miss

Updated at 9:30 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares were off to a muted start on Tuesday, following a sharp surge in the previous session, weighed by Bajaj Finance BJFN.NSafter the non-bank lender missed profit estimates.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.06% to 21,723.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.12% at 71,876.73, as of 9:33 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil )

