INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat as US debt deal spurs optimism

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Tuesday after rising to a five-month high on Monday amid improved global cues after U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative debt ceiling deal over the weekend.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.06% at 18,609.35 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.02% to 62,861.10.

