News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat as US debt deal spurs optimism

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

May 29, 2023 — 11:50 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updates opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Tuesday after rising to a five-month high on Monday amid improved global cues after U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative debt ceiling deal over the weekend.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.06% at 18,609.35 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.02% to 62,861.10.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.